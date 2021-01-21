Atari Token (ATRI) 1-Day Volume Tops $32,411.00

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Atari Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $32,411.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atari Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00521475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.58 or 0.03801333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

Buying and Selling Atari Token

Atari Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.