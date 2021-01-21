Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Hits $11,593.92

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Atheios has a market capitalization of $11,593.92 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 60.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,015,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,034,275 tokens. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

