Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Down 16.7%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 3,034,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 648% from the average daily volume of 405,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

ATHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $706,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

