Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,497 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 375.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 83,675 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.