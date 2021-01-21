Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 5,000 Shares

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $83,050.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $48,704.50.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $67,950.00.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 247,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Atreca by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Atreca by 32.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Atreca by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 468,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Atreca by 21.0% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 107,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

