AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

