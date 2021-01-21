AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Cut by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

