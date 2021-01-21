Atwater Malick LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

LOW opened at $172.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

