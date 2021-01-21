Atwater Malick LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 3.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

