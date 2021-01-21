Atwater Malick LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.