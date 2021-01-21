Atwater Malick LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 4.0% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $110.13 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

