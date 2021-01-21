Auctus (AUC) Price Reaches $0.0880 on Top Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $17,490.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,692,585 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.