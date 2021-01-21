Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.00

Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 237185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.87).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.75.

In other news, insider Neil England acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

