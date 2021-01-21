Auroracoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $208.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $208.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,872.99 or 0.99985082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015406 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

