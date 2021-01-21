Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.09.
Shares of ADSK traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
