Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.09.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

