AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,977.50 ($51.97).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) news, insider Jennifer Allerton bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,081 ($53.32) per share, for a total transaction of £163,240 ($213,274.11). Also, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32).

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock traded up GBX 94.05 ($1.23) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,874.05 ($50.61). 364,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,029. The stock has a market cap of £11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,334.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,142.50. AVEVA Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

