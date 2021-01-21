AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXAHY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $23.86 on Thursday. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

