Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 6330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

