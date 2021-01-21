Axe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $127,326.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $197,096.67 and $127,326.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.54 or 0.00590407 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000138 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

