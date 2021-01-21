Axie Infinity Shards Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.