Axis DeFi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30,497.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $750,332.39 and approximately $30,497.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00551088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.73 or 0.03864110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

