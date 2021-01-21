Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.50

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 8727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,135.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,093 shares of company stock worth $2,399,550 over the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

