Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

