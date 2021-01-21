Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.