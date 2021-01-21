Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 57.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 60.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $771,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

NYSE APH traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

