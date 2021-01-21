Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $4.15 on Thursday, hitting $253.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.03 and a 200-day moving average of $246.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

