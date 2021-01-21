Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

