Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 1,055 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises about 2.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 38.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $379,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,506. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $285.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $228,815.40. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,926 shares of company stock worth $21,014,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

