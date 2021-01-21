Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 570 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.69. 95,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

