Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 727 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.27. 35,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

