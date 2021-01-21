Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up 1.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rowe raised their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

