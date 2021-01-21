Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 2.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after buying an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $356,313,000 after buying an additional 372,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,359. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

