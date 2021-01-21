Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,444,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $421.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.