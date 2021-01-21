Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 4.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,599. The stock has a market cap of $333.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,214,023,755.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.