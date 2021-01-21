Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 82.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.42. 50,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.90. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,714,165 shares of company stock valued at $154,647,418. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

