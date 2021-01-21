Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after purchasing an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average is $189.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

