Ballast Inc. Buys 6,643 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 10.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.36. 20,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,529. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $215.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average of $187.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

