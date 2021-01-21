Ballast Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SHYG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 110,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,278. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.