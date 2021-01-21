Ballast Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,154,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,034,000 after acquiring an additional 410,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $16,101,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 723,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,253,000 after acquiring an additional 287,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 175,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,303. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

