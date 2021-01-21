Ballast Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ballast Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $7,387,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.81. 4,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.22. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $361.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

