Ballast Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 586,823 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after acquiring an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after acquiring an additional 339,306 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.17. 38,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,213. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.