Ballast Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ballast Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.4% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.55. 17,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,109. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.82 and its 200 day moving average is $210.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.