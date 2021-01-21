Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.52

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $8.93. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 198,149 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

