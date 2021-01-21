Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BMO opened at C$99.55 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$55.76 and a 1-year high of C$104.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.85. The stock has a market cap of C$64.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

