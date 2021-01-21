Barclays Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $175.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $182.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $185.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,795,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,770,000 after buying an additional 93,298 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,720,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.