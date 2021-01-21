Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVEVF. Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AVEVF remained flat at $$52.51 during trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

