Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.
PSO stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 39,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.09.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
