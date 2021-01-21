Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Finablr (OTCMKTS:FNBLF)

Finablr (OTCMKTS:FNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FNBLF stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Finablr has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

About Finablr

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

