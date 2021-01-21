Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

BBDC opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.06 million, a PE ratio of -226.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Barings BDC by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

