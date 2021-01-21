Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.
Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.06 million, a P/E ratio of -226.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.56.
In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,554.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.