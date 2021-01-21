Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.06 million, a P/E ratio of -226.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $64,554.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,554.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $144,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 278,446 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

